TechnipFMC plc Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for TechnipFMC plc (FTI):

Earnings: $157.1 million in Q1 vs. $0.4 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.35 in Q1 vs. $0.00 in the same period last year. Excluding items, TechnipFMC plc reported adjusted earnings of $97.6 million or $0.22 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.16 per share Revenue: $2.04 billion in Q1 vs. $1.72 billion in the same period last year.

