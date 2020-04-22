Markets
FTI

TechnipFMC plc Q1 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for TechnipFMC plc (FTI):

-Earnings: -$3.26 billion in Q1 vs. $0.02 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$7.28 in Q1 vs. $0.05 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, TechnipFMC plc reported adjusted earnings of -$49.1 million or -$0.11 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.22 per share -Revenue: $3.13 billion in Q1 vs. $2.91 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FTI

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular