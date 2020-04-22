TechnipFMC plc Q1 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for TechnipFMC plc (FTI):

-Earnings: -$3.26 billion in Q1 vs. $0.02 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$7.28 in Q1 vs. $0.05 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, TechnipFMC plc reported adjusted earnings of -$49.1 million or -$0.11 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.22 per share -Revenue: $3.13 billion in Q1 vs. $2.91 billion in the same period last year.

