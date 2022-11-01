TechnipFMC plc (FTI) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Lag Estimates

TechnipFMC plc FTI reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 3 cents per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 9 cents. This underperformance was due to lower-than-expected sales in the reported quarter and higher costs and expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA from the Subsea unit for the reported quarter totaled $183.8 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $172 million. Meanwhile, the Surface Technologies unit’s profit came in at $40.8 million, underperforming the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $41.36 million.

For the quarter ended Sep 30, this seabed-to-surface oilfield equipment and services provider’s revenues of $1.73 billion marginally underperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.74 billion, primarily due to lower-than-expected revenues from the Surface Technologies segment. However, revenues increased from the year-ago quarter’s $1.58 billion. This could be attributed to better-than-anticipated revenues of the Subsea unit.

Giving some respite to investors, FTI’s third-quarter inbound orders increased by 35.4% from the year-ago period’s level to $1.85 billion, reflecting strong revenue visibility.

Also, the company’s backlog rose. As of September end, TechnipFMC’s order backlog stood at $8.84 billion, improving by about 26.3% from the 2021 reading.

TechnipFMC plc Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

TechnipFMC plc price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | TechnipFMC plc Quote

Segment Analysis

Subsea: Revenues in the quarter under review were $1.41 billion, up 1.46% from the year-ago sales figure of $1.31 billion due to higher project installation activity in Brazil and Guyana.

Adjusted EBITDA was reported at $183.8 million, up by about 25.5% from the year-ago quarter’s level due to improved margins in the backlog and increased installation activity. The quarterly inbound orders jumped 25.5% to $1.4 billion, while the backlog rose 14.1%.

Surface Technologies: This smaller segment of the company recorded revenues of $318 million, up 19% year over year due to revenue growth globally, with particular strength in the Middle East.

Moreover, the unit’s adjusted EBITDA increased by 43.7% to $40.8 million due to higher international activity, including the progressive ramp-up in the Middle East volume and the timing of associated costs.

The segment’s inbound orders rose significantly by about 79.8%, while the quarter-end backlog increased by 263%.

Financials

In the reported quarter, TechnipFMC spent $30.9 million on capital programs. As of Sep 30, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $711.5 million and long-term debt of $1.13 billion, with a debt-to-capitalization of 26.3%.

2022 Outlook

TechnipFMC retained revenue expectations from the Subsea unit in the $5.2-$5.6 billion range for 2022 and maintained the Surface Technologies unit’s 2022 revenue guidance between $1.15 and $1.30 billion.

This London-based oilfield services provider maintained its free cash flow projection for 2022, which is expected in the $100-$250 million band.

The company updated its annual capital expenditure guidance from $230 million to $180 million for 2022 but stuck to its earlier net interest expense outlook in the band of $105-$115 million.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

TechnipFMC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks from the energy space that warrant a look include Halliburton HAL, RPC RES and SilverBow Resources SBOW, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RPC’s 2022 earnings is pegged at 55 cents per share, which implies an increase of 1,733% from the year-ago earnings of 3 cents.

RES beat estimates for earnings in all the trailing four quarters, the average being around 62%.

The consensus estimate for Halliburton’s 2022 earnings stands at $2.07 per share, up 91.7% from the year-ago earnings of $1.08.

HAL beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in all the trailing four quarters, the average being around 5.5%.

The consensus mark for SilverBow’s 2022 earnings stands at $8.72 per share, which indicates an increase of 35.8% from the year-ago earnings of $6.42.

SBOW beat estimates for earnings in all the trailing four quarters, the average being 36%.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Halliburton Company (HAL): Free Stock Analysis Report



TechnipFMC plc (FTI): Free Stock Analysis Report



RPC, Inc. (RES): Free Stock Analysis Report



SilverBow Resources (SBOW): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.