TechnipFMC (LON:0RMV) Price Target Increased by 5.43% to 17.48

The average one-year price target for TechnipFMC (LON:0RMV) has been revised to 17.48 / share. This is an increase of 5.43% from the prior estimate of 16.58 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.78 to a high of 19.26 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 46.37% from the latest reported closing price of 11.94 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 572 funds or institutions reporting positions in TechnipFMC. This is an increase of 85 owner(s) or 17.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0RMV is 0.48%, an increase of 35.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.26% to 529,155K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 58,933K shares representing 13.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,044K shares, representing an increase of 9.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0RMV by 57.19% over the last quarter.

TRMCX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund holds 25,764K shares representing 5.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,424K shares, representing a decrease of 10.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0RMV by 20.31% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 21,822K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,699K shares, representing an increase of 5.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0RMV by 47.03% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 19,195K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,235K shares, representing a decrease of 10.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0RMV by 558.02% over the last quarter.

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors holds 18,545K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company.

