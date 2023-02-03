TechnipFMC (FTI) Wins Upto $1B iEPCI Contract From Aker BP

TechnipFMC plc FTI recently won an integrated Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Installation (iEPCI™) contract from Aker BP for its Utsira High Development project.

This brings together three separate projects under one comprehensive contract. According to the company, this will be linked to the production platforms of Ivar Aasen and Edvard Grieg. The contract involves the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation of subsea production systems, controls, pipelines, and umbilicals for the North Sea oil and gas fields development.

FTI considers the contract, valued between $500 million and $1 billion, to be a large one. It was awarded after a two-year integrated front-end engineering and design study to optimize field layout, which likely involved a significant amount of planning and collaboration between TechnipFMC and its client, Aker BP – a Norwegian oil exploration and development company.

Jonathan Landes, President of Subsea at TechnipFMC, mentions that Aker BP is joining the increasing number of clients that are choosing TechnipFMC's integrated model due to its advantages, such as faster time to first production. He also highlights that TechnipFMC's experience in the Utsira High area and the success of its previously installed systems were crucial factors in receiving the direct award.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

London-based TechnipFMC plc is a leading provider of technology to the traditional and renewable energy industries delivering fully integrated projects, products, and services.

TechnipFMC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Meanwhile, investors interested in the energy sector might look at some better-ranked stocks like Helmerich & Payne HP, Patterson-UTI Energy PTEN and RPC Inc. RES sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Helmerich & Payne is valued at around $4.88 billion. Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HP's fiscal 2023 earnings has been revised 18.8% higher.

Helmerich & Payne, headquartered in Tulsa, OK, has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 130.98%, on average. In the past year, HP stock has increased by 51.8%.

Patterson-UTI Energy beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the last four quarters. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 169.23%, on average.

Patterson-UTI is worth approximately $3.53 billion. Its shares have gained 53.4% in the past year.

RPC provides oilfield services and equipment to independent and major oilfield companies in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties, domestically and in selected international markets. RPC Inc. beat earnings estimates in all the trailing four quarters, with an average of around 46.17 %.

The market capitalization of RES is $2.1 billion. Its shares have gained 39.4% in the past year.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for 2023?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%. Our Director of Research has now combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2023. Don’t miss your chance to still be among the first to get in on these just-released stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

RPC, Inc. (RES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.