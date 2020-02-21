TechnipFMC (FTI) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

TechnipFMC plc FTI is set to release fourth-quarter 2019 results after the closing bell on Wednesday, Feb 26. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter is a profit of 42 cents per share on revenues of $3.9 billion.

Let’s delve into the factors that might have influenced the company’s performance in the December quarter. But it’s worth taking a look at TechnipFMC’s previous quarter performance first.

Highlights of Q3 Earnings & Surprise History

In the last reported quarter, the London-based company missed the consensus mark on weaker-than-expected contribution from two of the company’s three segments – Subsea and Surface Technologies. TechnipFMC reported adjusted earnings of 12 cents a share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 49 cents by a wide margin. The bottom line was also lower than the year-ago earnings of 31 cents a share. Meanwhile, third-quarter revenues came in at $3,335.1 million, lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,561 million but 6% higher than the prior-year figure of $3,143.8 million on improved contribution from the Onshore/Offshore unit.

As far as earnings surprises are concerned, the manufacturer and supplier of products, services and fully integrated technology solutions for the energy industry is on a slippery slope, having underperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four reports, with the average negative surprise being 67.1%. This is depicted in the graph below:

TechnipFMC plc Price and EPS Surprise

TechnipFMC plc price-eps-surprise | TechnipFMC plc Quote

Factors to Consider This Quarter

TechnipFMC’s ‘Subsea’ and ‘Onshore/Offshore’ segments — which collectively represents more than 8% of the company’s revenues — are likely to have performed well in fourth-quarter 2019.

Thanks to higher installation, well intervention and asset refurbishment works, TechnipFMC is likely to have experienced continued strength fourth-quarter Subsea revenues. As a result, the company’s sales from the segment is pegged at $1.6 billion, compared with $1.2 billion in the corresponding period of 2018.

Meanwhile, the Onshore/Offshore unit is expected to reflect the impact of strong execution across portfolio. As a proof of this, segment revenue for the fourth quarter is pegged at $1.9 billion, higher than the $1.7 billion reported in the year-ago period.

However, on a somewhat bearish note, weakness in North American activity is expected to get reflected in the Surface segment’s top-line number, which may have decreased 5% year over year to $396 million.

What Does Our Model Say?

The proven Zacks model does not conclusively show that TechnipFMC is likely to beat estimates in the fourth quarter. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of beating estimates. But that’s not the case here.

Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, for this company stands at -7.31%.

Zacks Rank: TechnipFMC has a Zacks Rank of 3.

