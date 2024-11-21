Is TechnipFMC (FTI) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. FMC Technologies (FTI) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

FMC Technologies is one of 241 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #16 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. FMC Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FTI's full-year earnings has moved 14.4% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, FTI has moved about 44% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 10.1%. As we can see, FMC Technologies is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Targa Resources, Inc. (TRGP). The stock has returned 133.5% year-to-date.

For Targa Resources, Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, FMC Technologies belongs to the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry, a group that includes 23 individual stocks and currently sits at #77 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 1.1% so far this year, so FTI is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Targa Resources, Inc. falls under the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry. Currently, this industry has 6 stocks and is ranked #223. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +64.7%.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to FMC Technologies and Targa Resources, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

