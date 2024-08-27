Is TechnipFMC (FTI) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is FMC Technologies (FTI) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

FMC Technologies is one of 247 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #14 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. FMC Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FTI's full-year earnings has moved 13.3% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that FTI has returned about 33% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 6.3% on a year-to-date basis. This means that FMC Technologies is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Precision Drilling (PDS) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 36.6%.

In Precision Drilling's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, FMC Technologies belongs to the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry, a group that includes 24 individual stocks and currently sits at #188 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 2.7% so far this year, so FTI is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Precision Drilling falls under the Oil and Gas - Drilling industry. Currently, this industry has 12 stocks and is ranked #103. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -13%.

FMC Technologies and Precision Drilling could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.