TechnipFMC (FTI) Signs iEPCI Contract for Mero 3 HISEP Project

TechnipFMC plc FTI secured a major integrated Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Installation (iEPCI) contract from Petrobras PBR for the Mero 3 HISEP project. This transformative initiative harnesses subsea processing to capture carbon dioxide-rich dense gases, setting a new standard for environmental responsibility and operational efficiency.

Advancing Subsea Technologies

Proprietary Innovations: TechnipFMC, in collaboration with Petrobras, has pushed the boundaries of subsea technology, advancing the qualification of core technologies crucial for the execution of the High Pressure Separation (HISEP) process entirely subsea. Some of these technologies, proprietary in nature, mark a significant leap forward in subsea applications. Gas separation systems and dense gas pumps, integral components of the process, enable the injection of CO2-rich dense gases, showcasing the technological prowess of the collaboration.

First-of-its-Kind Subsea Application: The Mero 3 project, situated in Brazil's pre-salt field, emerges as a pioneer in utilizing Petrobras' patented HISEP process subsea. HISEP technologies revolutionize the extraction process by capturing CO2-rich dense gases directly from the well stream, moving a crucial part of the separation process from the topside platform to the sea floor. This not only contributes to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions but also enhances production capacity by streamlining the topside gas processing plant.

Environmental Impact and Production Enhancement

Greenhouse Gas Emission Reduction: The adoption of HISEP technologies by Petrobras in the Mero 3 project signifies a commitment to environmental sustainability. By capturing CO2-rich dense gases at the sea floor, the project directly addresses the challenge of greenhouse gas emission intensity. This approach aligns with the global efforts to combat climate change and positions Petrobras as an industry leader in responsible energy extraction.

Capacity Boost through Debottlenecking: Beyond its environmental benefits, HISEP technologies contribute to increased production capacity. The process effectively debottlenecks the topside gas processing plant, streamlining operations and optimizing resource utilization. This dual impact on environmental responsibility and production efficiency underscores the significance of the Mero 3 HISEP project in the oil and gas sector.

Industry Recognition and Partnership Trust

Luana Duffé, executive vice president, New Energy at TechnipFMC, expressed the company's pride in being entrusted by Petrobras and its partners in the Libra Consortium for this transformational project. This recognition reinforces TechnipFMC's leadership in subsea processing, technology innovation and integrated solutions.

Comprehensive Contract Coverage

The awarded contract encompasses various aspects, emphasizing the holistic nature of the project.

Design and Engineering: The design and engineering phase of the contract ensures meticulous planning and integration of the subsea equipment, guaranteeing seamless functionality.

Manufacture and Installation: TechnipFMC will manufacture and install a range of subsea equipment, including manifolds, flexible and rigid pipes, umbilicals and power distribution systems. This end-to-end approach signifies a commitment to delivering a turnkey solution for the Mero 3 HISEP project.

Life of Field Services: The contract extends beyond the installation phase to include life of field services, demonstrating TechnipFMC's dedication to the long-term success and sustainability of the project.

Alignment with Brazilian Regulatory Guidelines: The contract's alignment with the research and development guidance established by the Brazilian National Petroleum Agency showcases TechnipFMC's commitment to operating within the regulatory framework, ensuring compliance with local regulations and standards.

Conclusion

The TechnipFMC and Petrobras collaboration on the Mero 3 HISEP project marks a milestone in the oil and gas industry. This contract not only introduces pioneering subsea technologies but also underscores the commitment to environmental sustainability and operational efficiency.

Zacks Rank and Other Key Picks

Currently, FTI carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and PBR holds a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector might look at some other top-ranked stocks like The Williams Companies WMB and Murphy USA Inc. MUSA, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Williams Companies is valued at $43.21 billion. The company currently pays a dividend of $1.79 per share, or 5.04%, on an annual basis.

WMB, the U.S.-based energy infrastructure company, operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments.

MUSA is worth $7.64 billion. In the past year, its shares have risen 32.5%.

MUSA is involved in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail gasoline stores, principally in the Southeast, Southwest and Midwest United States.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.