TechnipFMC (FTI) Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Beat

TechnipFMC plc FTI reported first-quarter 2023 breakeven adjusted earnings. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at a profit of 3 cents. The underperformance was due to higher total costs and expenses.

However, the bottom line improved from the year-ago quarter’s reported loss of 3 cents per share. The improvement can be attributed to better-than-expected performances of the Subsea and Surface Technologies segments.

Adjusted EBITDA for the Subsea unit totaled $142 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $147 million. The same for the Surface Technologies unit came in at $40.3 million, which beat the consensus mark of $35.21 million.

Revenues of $1.7 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.6%. The top line also increased from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $1.56 billion.

FTI’s first-quarter inbound orders improved 30.8% to almost $2.9 billion from the year-ago period’s level. This indicates strong revenue visibility.

As of March end, order backlog was $10.6 billion, implying an almost 19.2% improvement from the prior-year quarter’s reading.

Segmental Analysis

Subsea: Revenues in this segment were $1.4 billion, up 7.8% from the year-ago quarter’s recorded figure of $1.3 billion. This was primarily due to an increase in project activities in Brazil and the Gulf of Mexico.

Adjusted EBITDA was $142 million, up about 10% from the year-ago quarter’s level. Inbound orders increased 34% to $2.54 billion. Backlog rose 21.3%.

Surface Technologies: This segment recorded revenues of $329.8 million, up 23.6% year over year. This was primarily due to growth in North America, which benefited from the continued increase in drilling and completion activities. The unit’s adjusted EBITDA increased 83.1% to $40.3 million. The segment’s inbound orders rose 10.6%. The quarter-end backlog increased 5.1%.

Financials

During the reported quarter, TechnipFMC spent $57.3 million on capital programs. As of Mar 31, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $522.3 million and long-term debt of $1 billion, with a debt-to-capitalization of 23.9%.

2023 Outlook

TechnipFMC retained its revenue expectations from the Subsea unit in the $5.9-$6.3 billion range. It also maintained its revenue guidance for the Surface Technologies unit between $1.3 billion and $1.45 billion. EBITDA margin is expected in the band of 12-14%.

The company reiterated its free cash flow generation guidance in the $225-$375 million range. It also maintained its annual capital expenditure projection of $250 million and net interest expenses view of $100-$110 million.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Currently, TechnipFMC carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks for investors interested in the energy sector are Par Pacific PARR and Marathon Petroleum MPC, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Ranger Energy Services RNGR, holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Par Pacific: PARR is worth approximately $1.63 billion. Its shares have risen 82.1% in the past year.

The company manages and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. Its operating segment consists of refining, retail and logistics.

Marathon Petroleum: MPC is valued at around $58.02 billion. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 20.91% for the last four quarters and its current dividend yield is 2.30%.

The company currently has a forward P/E ratio of 6.36. In comparison, its industry has an average forward P/E of 9.10, which means MPC is trading at a discount to the group.

Ranger Energy Services: RNGR is valued at around $242.99 million. In the past year, its shares have gained 16.8%.

Ranger Energy Services currently has a forward P/E ratio of 5.30. In comparison, its industry has an average forward P/E of 11.60, which means RNGR is trading at a discount to the group.

