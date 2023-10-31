TechnipFMC (FTI) Price Target Increased by 9.71% to 25.56

The average one-year price target for TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) has been revised to 25.56 / share. This is an increase of 9.71% from the prior estimate of 23.30 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 20.20 to a high of 33.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.43% from the latest reported closing price of 21.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 744 funds or institutions reporting positions in TechnipFMC. This is an increase of 140 owner(s) or 23.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FTI is 0.56%, an increase of 20.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.57% to 554,048K shares. The put/call ratio of FTI is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 44,732K shares representing 10.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,882K shares, representing a decrease of 7.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTI by 5.87% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 22,336K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,771K shares, representing an increase of 7.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTI by 25.16% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 21,737K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,632K shares, representing an increase of 14.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTI by 909.10% over the last quarter.

TRMCX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund holds 14,787K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,537K shares, representing a decrease of 11.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTI by 5.37% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 14,155K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,158K shares, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTI by 14.18% over the last quarter.

TechnipFMC Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

With approximately 21,000 employees, TechnipFMC would be the largest diversified pure play in the industry. The Company's role will be to support clients in the delivery of unique, integrated production solutions. TechnipFMC will continue to transform the industry through its pioneering integrated delivery model - iEPCI™, technology leadership and digital innovation.

