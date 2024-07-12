Is TechnipFMC (FTI) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has FMC Technologies (FTI) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

FMC Technologies is one of 249 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. FMC Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FTI's full-year earnings has moved 4.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that FTI has returned about 33.9% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 5.9%. This means that FMC Technologies is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Pembina Pipeline (PBA). The stock has returned 9% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Pembina Pipeline's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, FMC Technologies belongs to the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry, a group that includes 24 individual stocks and currently sits at #164 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 1% so far this year, so FTI is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Pembina Pipeline falls under the Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry. Currently, this industry has 9 stocks and is ranked #78. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +10%.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to FMC Technologies and Pembina Pipeline as they could maintain their solid performance.

