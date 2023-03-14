TechnipFMC (FTI) Lags Q4 Earnings Estimates, Beats on Revenues

TechnipFMC plc FTI reported fourth-quarter 2022 net loss of 5 cents per common unit. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was of a profit of 3 cents. The underperformance was due to higher total costs and other expenses.

However, the loss was narrower than the year-ago quarter’s loss of 12 cents per share. The improvement was due to better-than-expected performances from the Subsea and Surface Technologies segments.

Adjusted EBITDA from the Subsea unit for the reported quarter totaled $140.1 million, narrowly beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $140 million. Surface Technologies’ profit came in at $44.4 million, outperforming the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $42.15 million.

For the quarter ended Dec 31, this subsea-to-surface oilfield equipment and services provider’s revenues of $1.7 billion marginally outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.6 billion. This was primarily due to a higher revenue contribution from the Subsea segment. Revenues also increased from the year-ago quarter’s $1.5 billion.

FTI’s fourth-quarter inbound orders increased 19.6% from the year-ago period’s level to $8 billion, reflecting strong revenue visibility. The company’s backlog also increased. As of Dec 31, the company’s order backlog was $9.4 billion, up about 22% from the 2021 level.

Segmental Analysis

Subsea: Revenues in the reported quarter were $1.3 billion, up 8.6% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $1.2 billion. This increase was due to higher project installation activity.

Adjusted EBITDA came in at $140.1 million, up about 13.3% from the year-ago quarter’s level. This was due to improved margins in the backlog and increased installation activity. The quarterly inbound orders jumped 46.5% to $1.5 billion, while the backlog rose 24.5%.

Surface Technologies: This segment recorded revenues of $351.9 million, up 22.6 % year over year. The improvement was mainly driven by higher sales across the world, especially in the Middle East where growth exceeded 70%.

Moreover, the unit’s adjusted EBITDA increased 53.6% to $44.4 million. This was due to higher international activity, including the progressive ramp-up in the Middle East volume and the timing of associated costs.

However, the segment’s inbound orders decreased 69.5% after increasing in the previous quarter. The quarter-end backlog increased 8.6%.

Financials

In the reported quarter, TechnipFMC spent $63.6 million on capital expenditures. As of Dec 31, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $1.1 billion and long-term debt of $999.3 million, with a debt-to-capitalization of 23.6%.

2023 Outlook

TechnipFMC’s revenue expectations from the Subsea and Surface Technologies segments are in the $5.9-$6.3 billion and $1.3-$1.45 billion range, respectively, for 2023.

This London-based oilfield services provider anticipates free cash flow in the $225-375 million range for the same year.

The company’s annual capital expenditure guidance for the year is $250 million. Its net interest expense is in the $100-$110 million range.

