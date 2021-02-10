TechnipFMC (FTI) JV Clinches Massive LNG Contract in Qatar

TechnipFMC Plc FTI obtained a substantial Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Commissioning (“EPCC”) agreement from Qatar Petroleum for the expansion of phase one of its North Field East Project (“NFE”).

Qatar petroleum awarded the EPCC contract to CTJV, a joint venture between Japan-based construction engineering company Chiyoda Corporation and TechnipFMC’s wholly-owned subsidiary Technip Energies. Notably, the $28.7-billion contract is, so far, the largest single Liquefied Natural Gas (“LNG”) project to be authorized in the entire energy industry.

The project aims to manufacture 4 mega LNG trains, with a capacity of 8 million tonnes per annum (“MMTPA”) and associated facilities. These facilities will be utilized for gas treatment, natural gas liquids recovery, and to extract and refine helium within Ras Laffan Industrial City. Further, it includes a large CO 2 capture and sequestration system, which helps reduce 25% of greenhouse gas emissions compared with similar LNG facilities. Also, it is in line with Qatar Petroleum’s aim to enhance the country’s LNG output by 40% per year by 2026.

The development of the project’s first phase will increase the LNG production capacity of Qatar Petroleum to 110 MMTPA from an initial capacity of 77 MMTPA. Beside this, it will produce condensate, liquefied petroleum gas (“LPG”), ethane, sulfur and helium, and is expected to reach a total production of 1.4 million barrels of oil equivalent per day. Notably, production is likely to begin in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The execution of the contract marks the beginning of the NFE Project construction and is an important milestone for Qatar Petroleum's road to development. This project will earn high profitability for the state of Qatar and will provide considerable advantages to all sectors of the Qatari economy. On its part, the EPCC contract awarded demonstrates Technip Energies’ ability to incorporate technologies toward low-carbon LNG and upholds its goal to boost the energy transition journey.

Company profile & Price Performance

TechnipFMC is a leading manufacturer and supplier of products, services and fully-integrated technology solutions for the energy industry. It operates through three business segments — Subsea, Surface Technologies and Technip Energies.

Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past month. Its stock has declined 17.3% compared with the industry’s 1.6% decline.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

TechnipFMC currently carries a Zack Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked players in the energy space are Delek Logistics Partners LP DKL, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and ConocoPhillips COP and EcoPetrol SA EC, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Delek’s earnings for 2021 are expected to increase 40.4% year over year.

ConocoPhillips’s earnings for 2021 are expected to rise 29.7% year over year.

EcoPetrol’s earnings for 2021 are expected to increase 162.7% year over year.

