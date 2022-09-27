TechnipFMC (FTI) Gets EPCI Contract for Shell's Jackdaw Project

TechnipFMC FTI announced that it was awarded a “significant” engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) contract by Shell SHEL for the Jackdaw gas development project in the United Kingdom North Sea.

The French-American, U.K.-domiciled oilfield services major stated that the contract covers pipelay for a 30-kilometer tieback from Jackdaw’s new platform to Shell’s Shearwater platform along with an associated riser, spool pieces, subsea structures and umbilicals. Moreover, the tieback will utilize the pipe-in-pipe technology designed for high-pressure and high-temperature use.

Per FTI’s definition of a significant contract, the deal is worth somewhere between $75 million and $250 million.

President, Subsea, at TechnipFMC, Jonathan Landes, mentioned that FTI is excited to start this substantial project in the U.K. North Sea. “Our strong technical record and our ability to design, engineer, construct and install were key to our success in winning this award,” he ended.

Discovered in 2005, the Jackdaw field stretches across three blocks at a water depth of about 78 meters. The field is situated 30 kilometers southeast of the Shearwater platform and beside the U.K./Norway median.

Shell is one of the primary oil supermajors, a group of U.S. and Europe-based big energy multinationals with operations spanning worldwide. The company is fully integrated as it participates in every aspect related to energy, from oil production to refining and marketing. SHEL operates as an energy and petrochemical company.

Meanwhile, TechnipFMC plc is a leading manufacturer and supplier of products, services and fully integrated technology solutions for the energy industry. The company reached its current form following the January 2017 merger between Technip and FMC Technologies.

