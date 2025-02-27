TECHNIPFMC Earnings Results: $FTI Reports Quarterly Earnings

TECHNIPFMC ($FTI) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of $0.54 per share, beating estimates of $0.35 by $0.19. The company also reported revenue of $2,367,300,000, beating estimates of $2,323,247,328 by $44,052,672.
TECHNIPFMC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 256 institutional investors add shares of TECHNIPFMC stock to their portfolio, and 249 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 7,980,943 shares (-14.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $230,968,490
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 5,009,766 shares (-22.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $144,982,628
- HARDMAN JOHNSTON GLOBAL ADVISORS LLC removed 4,379,920 shares (-48.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $126,754,884
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 3,962,315 shares (+31.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $114,669,396
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 3,543,664 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $92,950,306
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,714,092 shares (+11.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $78,545,822
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 2,371,498 shares (-98.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $68,631,152
