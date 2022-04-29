TechnipFMC Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for FTI

In trading on Friday, shares of TechnipFMC plc (Symbol: FTI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $7.03, changing hands as low as $6.95 per share. TechnipFMC plc shares are currently trading down about 8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FTI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FTI's low point in its 52 week range is $5.55 per share, with $10.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.94.

