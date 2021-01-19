Markets
FTI

TechnipFMC Announces Offering Of Senior Notes - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - TechnipFMC plc (FTI) said TechnipFMC plans to offer $850 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2026 in a private offering. TechnipFMC intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the notes, together with cash on hand, to: fully repay and terminate certain of TechnipFMC's existing indebtedness, pay fees and expenses related to the spin-off and provide working capital and for general corporate purposes for TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC plc said the planned separation into two independent, publicly traded companies: TechnipFMC, and Technip Energies, is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FTI

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular