TechnipFMC About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (FTI)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/21/23, TechnipFMC plc (Symbol: FTI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.05, payable on 9/6/23. As a percentage of FTI's recent stock price of $18.63, this dividend works out to approximately 0.27%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from FTI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.07% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of FTI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FTI's low point in its 52 week range is $7.88 per share, with $19.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.63.

In Thursday trading, TechnipFMC plc shares are currently up about 1.6% on the day.

