Markets

Technip Gets Contract From CPChem/QatarEnergy JV For Supply Of Cracking Furnaces

December 21, 2022 — 01:27 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Technip Energies (THNPF, THNPY) said the company has been awarded a contract for the supply of cracking furnaces for the 2,000 kta ethane cracker for the Golden Triangle Polymers project, a joint venture between Chevron Phillips Chemical and QatarEnergy, along the Gulf Coast in Orange, Texas. The contract award is representing over 250 million euros of revenue for Technip Energies.

The company noted that the modularized cracking furnaces will feature seven of the largest capacity furnaces that Technip Energies has ever designed.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.