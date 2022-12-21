Technip Gets Contract From CPChem/QatarEnergy JV For Supply Of Cracking Furnaces

(RTTNews) - Technip Energies (THNPF, THNPY) said the company has been awarded a contract for the supply of cracking furnaces for the 2,000 kta ethane cracker for the Golden Triangle Polymers project, a joint venture between Chevron Phillips Chemical and QatarEnergy, along the Gulf Coast in Orange, Texas. The contract award is representing over 250 million euros of revenue for Technip Energies.

The company noted that the modularized cracking furnaces will feature seven of the largest capacity furnaces that Technip Energies has ever designed.

