Technip Gets Contract From ADNOC For Onshore Facilities For Hail & Ghasha Gas Project In UAE

January 17, 2023 — 01:17 am EST

(RTTNews) - Technip Energies (THNPF, THNPY) said that it has been awarded a pre-construction services agreement by ADNOC related to the onshore facilities for the Hail & Ghasha Gas Development Project in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

The pre-construction services agreement phase follows the successful completion of an updated Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED) for the entire development, executed by Technip Energies.

The next phase covers early Project activities for onshore facilities, such as Initial Detailed Engineering and Procurement services of critical Long Lead items.

The pre-construction services agreement scope of work also includes the preparation of an Open Book Cost Estimate for the project delivery of the onshore scope.

