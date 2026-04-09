Technip Energies Wins Vietnam Petrochemicals Contract For Long Son Enhancement Project

(RTTNews) - Technip Energies N.V. (THNPF, TE.PA), on Thursday, has been awarded a contract by Long Son Petrochemicals for the Long Son Petrochemicals Enhancement project located in Vietnam.

The contract covers engineering and procurement services, site assistance, and the supply of proprietary burners for the plant's cracking furnaces.

The project will convert the existing steam cracker from naphtha to ethane feedstock using Technip Energies' proprietary ethylene technologies.

The conversion is aimed at improving energy efficiency, enhancing ethylene recovery, and optimizing feedstock flexibility.

The initiative is expected to reduce costs, lower carbon intensity, and strengthen long-term operational resilience, while incorporating larger volumes of ethane into the feedstock mix.

The project builds on the long-standing collaboration between the two companies, following Technip Energies' delivery of the cracker unit between 2018 and 2023.

The contract was recorded in the company's Technology, Products & Services segment in the first quarter of 2026.

On Wednesday, Technip Energies closed trading 3.58% higher at $39.94 on the Paris Stock Exchange.

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