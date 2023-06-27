News & Insights

Technip Energies to resolve outstanding matters with French PNF

June 27, 2023 — 01:54 am EDT

Written by Lina Golovnya for Reuters ->

June 27 (Reuters) - French oil and gas services provider Technip Energies TE.PA on Tuesday agreed to resolve its outstanding matters with the French Parquet National Financier (PNF).

The agreement on the form of a Convention Judiciaire d'Intérêt Public (CJIP) was signed on June 22, and is related to subsea projects undertaken by the former Technip S.A. group between 2008 and 2012.

Technip Energies agreed to pay by Oct. 23 a public interest fine of 54.1 million euros ($59.1 million).

The final approval by the President of the Tribunal Judiciaire of Paris at a hearing is scheduled on June 28.

