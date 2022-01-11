Technip Energies To Acquire 1.8 Mln Of Its Ordinary Shares From TechnipFMC

(RTTNews) - Technip Energies (THNPF) has agreed to acquire 1.8 million of its own ordinary shares from TechnipFMC plc. The purchase price is set at 13.15 euros per share. The settlement is expected to take place on or around January 14, 2022. Upon completion, TechnipFMC's stake in Technip Energies will be reduced to approximately 7%.

Technip Energies noted that its agreement to purchase these shares is part of TechnipFMC's announced sell-down of its stake in Technip Energies through a private sale transaction.

Technip Energies shares are listed on Euronext Paris.

