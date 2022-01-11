Markets
FTI

Technip Energies To Acquire 1.8 Mln Of Its Ordinary Shares From TechnipFMC

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Technip Energies (THNPF) has agreed to acquire 1.8 million of its own ordinary shares from TechnipFMC plc. The purchase price is set at 13.15 euros per share. The settlement is expected to take place on or around January 14, 2022. Upon completion, TechnipFMC's stake in Technip Energies will be reduced to approximately 7%.

Technip Energies noted that its agreement to purchase these shares is part of TechnipFMC's announced sell-down of its stake in Technip Energies through a private sale transaction.

Technip Energies shares are listed on Euronext Paris.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FTI THNPF

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular