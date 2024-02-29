Technip Energies sees boost from growing LNG demand

PARIS, Feb 29 (Reuters) - French infrastructure and technology company Technip Energies TE.PA posted resilient earnings despite a retreat from Russia, buoyed by a rise in new project orders that it expects will continue into 2024 as global demand for new liquefied natural gas (LNG) capacity rises.

"2023 was an exceptional year both in terms of profitability and our order book... which will allow us to sustain our current and future growth," said CEO Arnaud Pieton on a call with journalists.

Annual adjusted revenue came in at 6 billion euros ($6.5 billion), down from 6.4 billion euros a year ago. Recurring EBIT dipped to 445 million euros from 451 million euros but the margin improved to 7.4%.

Order intake amounted to 10.1 billion euros, up from 3.8 billion euros in 2022 and surpassing the 9.8 billion euros seen in 2021.

"Significantly lower revenue" from Russian LNG projects — the company last year exited the Arctic LNG 2 project, while its Yamal LNG contract was completed in 2022 — were offset by income from QatarEnergy's North Field South and North Field East LNG projects, as well as downstream projects, company results showed.

The company is targeting 2024 revenue between 6.1 and 6.6 billion euros, and adjusted core (recurring EBIT) margin of 7-7.5%, betting that an increase in global demand for LNG will result in additional project orders.

"The LNG wave isn't finished — you've probably heard announcements by QatarEnergy to add capacity through 2030, and this trend exists in other geographies ... We intend to win on LNG in 2024 and the mid-term," said Pieton.

The CEO added that Technip is currently building projects that will add 50 million tons of LNG per annum (mtpa), and has been selected for a project pipeline of 10 mtpa more expected to come to a final investment decision (FID) this year.

Pieton said he expects theglobal marketto add between 140 mtpa and 160 mtpa of LNG capacity on projects reaching FID between 2024 and 2026, mostly outside the U.S. given that country's pause on new LNG export approvals.

The company also proposed a 10% annual dividend increase and launched a 100 million euro share buyback program.

($1 = 0.9230 euros)

(Reporting by America Hernandez in Paris, Diana Mandia Alvarez in Gdansk)

