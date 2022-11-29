Markets

Technip Energies Receives Contract From TotalEnergies For Sustainable Aviation Fuels Production

November 29, 2022 — 01:15 am EST

(RTTNews) - Technip Energies (THNPF, THNPY) said it has received a contract from TotalEnergies for the production of Sustainable Aviation Fuels at Grandpuits platform in France.

The contract covers the Engineering, Procurement services and Construction assistance (EPsCa) for the conversion of the Grandpuits refinery into a zero-crude platform oriented towards SAF.

Once in operation, the facility will have the capacity to produce 210,000 tons per year of SAF from sustainable feedstock such as used cooking oil and animal fat.

