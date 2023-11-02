News & Insights

Technip Energies Q3 revenue slightly beats expectations

November 02, 2023 — 02:34 am EDT

Written by Gaëlle Sheehan for Reuters ->

Nov 2(Reuters) - Technip Energies TE.PA on Thursday reported slightly better-than-expected revenue in the third quarter of the year, supported by project deliveries and growth in backlog throughout the year.

The oil and gas company posted third-quarter adjusted revenue of 1.57 billion euros ($1.66 billion), down 1.67% compared to the same period last year.

Analysts polled by the company expected 1.547 billion euros, while an LSEG consensus forecast 1.56 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9437 euros)

(Reporting by Gaëlle Sheehan; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((gaelle.sheehan@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 7785110;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.