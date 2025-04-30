Technip Energies Logs Better Results For Q1

(RTTNews) - Technip Energies N.V (THNPF,THNPY) on Wednesday posted higher profit in its first quarter, helped by improved revenues. The company also revised its segments revenues outlook for fiscal 2025.

The company posted, as per IFRS standards, first-quarter net profit of 102.6 million euros or 0.57 euro per share, higher than last year's 90.8 million euros or 0.50 euro per share.

During the three-month period, the French engineering and technology company's pre-tax profit climbed to 149.6 million euros from 129.4 million euros in the prior-year quarter.

Revenue climbed to 1.83 billion euros from 1.49 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Excluding items, profit was 100.9 million euros or 0.56 euro per share in the first quarter, compared with 90.1 million euros or 0.50 euro per share in the previous-year quarter.

On an adjusted basis, pre-tax profit came in at 147.5 million euros, higher than 129.0 million euros a year ago.

Adjusted revenue climbed 22 percent to 1.85 billion euros from 1.52 billion euros in the first quarter of last year.

Looking ahead, the company updated its guidance for segments revenues. Project Delivery revenues are now expected between 5.2 billion euros and 5.6 billion euros, higher than the earlier view of 5.0 billion euros and 5.4 billion euros.

Technology, Product & Services revenues guidance is updated to between 1.8 billion euros and 2.2 billion euros from the earlier 2.0 billion - 2.2 billion euros range.

