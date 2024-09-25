Technip Energies, JGC Get FEED Contract From ExxonMobil For LNG Project In Mozambique

(RTTNews) - French Engineering & Technology company Technip Energies (THNPF, THNPY) announced Wednesday that it has received, along with engineering contractor JGC Corp., a Front-End Engineering Design or FEED contract by ExxonMobil (XOM) for the Rovuma LNG project at Palma in the Afungi peninsula, Northeast of Mozambique.

The contract was given on behalf of Mozambique Rovuma Venture or MRV, a joint venture of ExxonMobil, Eni, and CNPC.

The Rovuma LNG project will consist of an LNG plant with a total production capacity of 18 million tons per annum or Mtpa, comprising 12 fully modularized LNG trains of 1.5 Mtpa each.

The plant design will feature electric-driven LNG trains instead of gas turbines. This will reduce greenhouse gases emissions compared to conventional LNG projects. It will also include prefabricated and standardized modules to be assembled at the project site in Mozambique, offering cost competitiveness and certainty in delivery schedule.

Mario Tommaselli, SVP Gas and Low Carbon Energies of Technip Energies said, "By leveraging our expertise in modularization and electrified LNG, we are committed to support ExxonMobil and its partners towards final investment decision, as well as strengthening our presence in Mozambique to contribute to long-term economic growth and its ambition to become one of Africa's leading LNG exporters."

