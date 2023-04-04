Technip Energies Granted Contract For Electric-Driven Xi'An LNG Project In China

(RTTNews) - Technip Energies said that it has received a Significant contract from Shaanxi LNG Reserves & Logistics Co. Ltd. for the 3 million normal cubic meters per day Xi'An LNG Emergency Reserve & Peak Regulation Project in China.

According to the company, the contract covers the Process Design Package (PDP), Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED), and supply of key equipment of a single 0.8 MTPA LNG train. It also covers technical services for construction, commissioning, start-up and performance testing.

The company noted that the plant will utilize AP-SMR liquefaction technology which is well suited for mid-scale LNG and will be all-electric motor-driven with the aim of reducing emissions.

