Technip Energies Gets Project Management Consultancy Contract From Aramco

(RTTNews) - French engineering & Technology company Technip Energies NV (THNPY) Wednesday announced that it has received a project management consultancy or PMC contract from Saudi Arabian Oil Company, Saudi Aramco, to develop the master plan for Ras Al Khair, a new industrial city in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia.

The city would house a collection of low-carbon investments as part of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, for which Aramco is a strategic partner.

The master plan will comprise various studies for optimum land use, site preparation assessment, export terminal assessment, environmental baseline assessment, hydrocarbon supply assessment, 3rd party engagement, area constructability, and modularization hub.

With these, they could determine the scope and program execution plan for all civil, marine, telecommunication, and industrial infrastructures that will support the primary industrial projects planned by the main tenants.

The contract also includes a number of PMC studies for the execution of the Liquid-to-Chemical Program, an ambitious initiative by the Kingdom to transform a significant portion of its oil and gas production into valuable chemical products.

The program involves all the major existing Aramco downstream hubs, as well as the new development of the Ras Al Khair area.

