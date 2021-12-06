Markets
THNPF

Technip Energies Awarded Petrochemical Contract By Borouge In UAE

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Technip Energies said that it has been awarded a substantial Engineering, Procurement, and Construction contract in consortium with TARGET Engineering by Abu Dhabi Polymers co. Ltd. (Borouge), a joint-venture between ADNOC and Borealis, for the construction of a new Ethane Cracker Unit, to be integrated in the Borouge 4 petrochemical complex in Ruwais, UAE.

The EPC contract covers the delivery of a new Ethane Cracker Unit, in excess of 1,500 KTA, based on proprietary Technip Energies technology. The new Borouge 4 complex will be located in the Ruwais Industrial Area in Abu Dhab.

