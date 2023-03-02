Technip Energies' annual revenue, 2023 guidance hit by Russia exit

By the end of Dec. 2021, the Russian projects accounted for 23% of Technip Energies' order backlog.

Annual adjusted revenue came in at 6.4 billion euros ($6.82 billion), down 4% from 2021 and below a company-provided consensus of 6.5 billion on average. Adjusted order intake amounted to 3,845 million euros, far behind the 9.8 billion euros seen in 2021.

The group's Project Delivery segment had annual adjusted revenue down 6% year-on-year, to 5 billion euros, but adjusted revenue for the Technology, Product and Service (TPS) branch was up 8% from 2021, to 1.4 billion euros.

In 2023, Technip Energies said it expected adjusted revenue of 5.7-6.2 billion euros and a recurring core margin of 6.7%–7.2% — both below 2022 guidance of 6.2-6.5 billion euros and 6.7%-6.9%.

It expects adjusted backlog of 5.4 billion euros, after reporting 12.7 million in 2022, down 22% year-on-year.

In the medium-term, the French group sees adjusted revenue in Project Delivery of 5-6 billion euros, and around 2 billion for TPS. Its total adjusted backlog is expected to drop further to 4.0 billion euros in 2024, and 3.3 billion in 2025+.

The group proposed a dividend of 0.52 euros per share, up 16% year-on-year.

($1 = 0.9391 euros)

