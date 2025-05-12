Markets
THNPF

Technip Energies Announces Share Buyback Of Up To EUR 45 Mln

May 12, 2025 — 02:02 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Technip Energies NV (THNPF) on Monday announced the launch of a share buyback program of up to 45 million euros. The program allows for the acquisition of up to 1.5 million shares and will run until December 31 this year.

The price will be subject to a maximum amount equal to the greater of 1) the price of the last independent trade and 2) the highest current independent purchase bid on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, the company said in a statement.

The French engineering and technology company said that the share repurchase was initiated to fulfil the obligations under equity compensation plans.

Technip Energies said that as of April 30, it has 1.69 million treasury shares, representing 0.95 percent of its issued share capital, which is kept aside for equity compensation plan obligations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

THNPF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.