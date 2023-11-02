Technip Energies 9-month Adj. Profit Declines; Confirms FY23 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Technip Energies reported that its nine month net profit increased to 210.5 million euros from 204.1 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 1.17 euros compared to 1.14 euros. Adjusted net profit was 207.3 million euros compared to 222.9 million euros, last year. Adjusted earnings per share was 1.15 euros compared to 1.25 euros.

For the nine month period, revenue declined to 4.37 billion euros from 4.79 billion euros, last year. Adjusted revenue was 4.41 billion euros compared to 4.86 billion euros.

Looking forward, the company confirmed fiscal 2023 guidance.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.