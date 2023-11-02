News & Insights

Technip Energies 9-month Adj. Profit Declines; Confirms FY23 Guidance

November 02, 2023 — 04:06 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Technip Energies reported that its nine month net profit increased to 210.5 million euros from 204.1 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 1.17 euros compared to 1.14 euros. Adjusted net profit was 207.3 million euros compared to 222.9 million euros, last year. Adjusted earnings per share was 1.15 euros compared to 1.25 euros.

For the nine month period, revenue declined to 4.37 billion euros from 4.79 billion euros, last year. Adjusted revenue was 4.41 billion euros compared to 4.86 billion euros.

Looking forward, the company confirmed fiscal 2023 guidance.

