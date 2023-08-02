Technicolor Creative Studios (XPAR:TCHCS) Price Target Increased by 5196.30% to 7.29

The average one-year price target for Technicolor Creative Studios (XPAR:TCHCS) has been revised to 7.29 / share. This is an increase of 5,196.30% from the prior estimate of 0.14 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.32 to a high of 12.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 170.11% from the latest reported closing price of 2.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in Technicolor Creative Studios. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 18.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TCHCS is 0.00%, a decrease of 78.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 28.87% to 9,061K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund Class R5 holds 4,464K shares representing 17.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,211K shares, representing a decrease of 39.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCHCS by 65.57% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,033K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 853K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 843K shares, representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCHCS by 86.76% over the last quarter.

JFIAX - Floating Rate Income Fund holds 849K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FNDC - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF holds 602K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 327K shares, representing an increase of 45.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCHCS by 14.75% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.