Technician Used Airport’s Computers to Mine Ethereum in Italy: Report

A 41-year-old in charge of the “computerized infrastructure” at the Lamezia Terme airport in the Calabria region of Italy was discovered using the airport’s computers to illegally mine ethereum, according to a report by Rai News.

By installing software onto the airport’s computers and using systems that were supposed to be for the management of airport services, the unidentified technician was able to mine the cryptocurrency without having to pay for the cost of the electricity needed for mining, the report said.

Investigators, tipped off to irregularities by other technicians, discovered a mining farm made up of five processors divided between two different computer rooms.

Authorities are still looking for possible accomplices.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.