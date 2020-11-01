Cryptocurrencies

Technician Used Airport’s Computers to Mine Ethereum in Italy: Report

Contributor
Kevin Reynolds CoinDesk
Published

A 41-year-old in charge of the “computerized infrastructure” at the Lamezia Terme airport in the Calabria region of Italy was discovered using the airport’s computers to illegally mine ethereum, according to a report by Rai News.

  • By installing software onto the airport’s computers and using systems that were supposed to be for the management of airport services, the unidentified technician was able to mine the cryptocurrency without having to pay for the cost of the electricity needed for mining, the report said.
  • Investigators, tipped off to irregularities by other technicians, discovered a mining farm made up of five processors divided between two different computer rooms.
  • Authorities are still looking for possible accomplices.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular