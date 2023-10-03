TECHNICALS-Spot gold may retest resistance at $1,834

For more technical analyses, click TECH/C

SINGAPORE, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Spot gold XAU= may retest a resistance at $1,834 per ounce, as a five-wave cycle from $1,947.29 has completed.

The fifth wave ended around a key support of $1,811, the 261.8% projection level of a downtrend from $1,929. The conclusion was mainly drawn from two signals: the bullish divergence on MACD and the bounce from the Tuesday low of $1,813.90.

Three waves are expected to make up the bounce. So far, only the wave a has unfolded. The current wave b may end around $1,817, to be reversed by the wave c.

A break below $1,811 could open the way towards $1,791-$1,804 range. On the daily chart, a hammer formed on Tuesday, slightly above a key support of $1,808.

A wave C from $1,987.39 is expected to either end or partially end around this support. A decent bounce is likely to occur, which has been absent since Sept. 20.

The support serves as a good buffer against the wave count on hourly chart, in case it turns out to be incorrect.

