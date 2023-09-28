TECHNICALS-NY coffee may bounce towards $1.6750 before falling in Q4

For more technical analyses, please click TECH/C

SINGAPORE, Sept 28 (Reuters) - New York coffee KCc2 may bounce into a range of $1.6155-$1.6750 per lb before resuming its downtrend in the fourth quarter, as suggested by its wave pattern and a projection analysis.

A support zone of $1.4420-$1.5365 triggered the second bounce, which is expected to be weaker than the first one from the January 2023 low of $1.43.

The second bounce may consist of three small waves. So far, only two have unfolded. The third wave labelled c is yet to travel into the target zone.

Given that the first bounce has been almost reversed, it is unlikely to resume towards $2.0225. The fall from the April high of $2.0490 is considered a continuation of the downtrend from $2.6045.

A projection analysis on the downtrend from $2.4295 suggests a continuation of the drop towards $1.3640 when the wave c ends around $1.6750. The pattern from $1.43 will be recognised as a big flat if coffee breaks above $1.6750.

The pattern would suggest a target zone of $1.9265-$2.0225. On the daily chart, a five-wave cycle from $2.0490 has ended around a support of $1.4795.

Coffee failed thrice to break the support, around which a triple-bottom could have been forming. The pattern increases the chance of a bounce towards the $1.6435-$1.6755 range, which is pointed by a falling trendline.

A break below $1.4795 could open the way towards the $1.3585-$1.4045 range.

