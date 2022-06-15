Oil

Technical woes at Swiss airports halt takeoffs and landings

Contributor
Michael Shields Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

A technical problem with the air traffic control system has halted takeoffs and landings at Zurich airport, an airport spokesperson said on Wednesday, adding that other Swiss airports had also been affected.

It was not immediately clear how long the problem would persist.

"Due to a major computer failure affecting Skyguide, no landings or take-offs will be possible this morning in Geneva until 8 a.m." authorities at the Geneva airport said on Twitter.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

