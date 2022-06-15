Oil

Technical woes at air traffic control close Swiss airspace

Contributor
Michael Shields Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

A technical problem with the air traffic control system has halted takeoffs and landings at Swiss airports, the Skyguide agency said.

ZURICH, June 15 (Reuters) - A technical problem with the air traffic control system has halted takeoffs and landings at Swiss airports, the Skyguide agency said.

"The Swiss air navigation service provider Skyguide experienced a technical malfunction in the early hours of this morning, which is why Swiss airspace has been closed to

traffic for safety reasons," Skyguide said in a statement.

"This airspace closure is in effect until further notice," it added.

Skyguide said it was working to find a solution and would provide an update when more information was available.

A spokesperson for Zurich Airport FHZN.Shad earlier said takeoffs and landings had stopped, while Geneva airport tweeted that traffic would not resume before 8 a.m (0600 GMT).

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

