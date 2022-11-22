Technical snag on India's online bond trading platform resolved -traders

MUMBAI, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The technical glitch in India's online bond trading platform has been resolved and normal trading activity has resumed, traders said on Wednesday.

Earlier today, the trading platform NDS-OM faced technical glitches and market participants were unable to login into the system, which impacted volumes.

There was an issue from Clearing Corporation of India, an online platform that provides clearing and settlement for transactions for securities, a trader at a state-run bank had said.

