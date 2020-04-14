Technical problems at Deutsche Boerse hit Vienna Stock Exchange trading

VIENNA, April 14 (Reuters) - Trading on the Vienna Stock Exchange has been interrupted by technical problems at system provider Deutsche Boerse DB1Gn.DE, the Austrian exchange said on Tuesday, and the German operator said many other centres were affected too.

A spokesman for Deutsche Boerse said the Xetra T7 outage was also affecting exchanges in Vienna, Budapest, Zagreb, Ljubljana, Sofia, Malta and Prague. The spokesman said the outage was not due to a hacker attack.

Vienna Stock Exchange said experts were working on the problem and gave no indication when trading might resume.

(Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich in Vienna and Hans Seidenstuecker in Frankfurt, Writing by Michael Shields, Editing by Michelle Martin)

