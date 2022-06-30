Technical problem with Nord Stream 1 a Russian pretext - German EconMin

BERLIN, June 30 (Reuters) - A technical problem with the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline reported by Russia is merely a pretext, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Thursday.

"We are in a gas trade dispute with Putin and this won't stop, even if the turbine does come from Canada," Habeck said at an event organised by Germany's Sueddeutsche newspaper, referring to a pipeline part that has been sent for maintenance.

The Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which supplies gas from Russia to Europe under the Baltic Sea, could be suspended due to the problem, which has been blamed by Moscow on Western sanctions.

"All agree, the technicians, Russian technicians, that Nord Stream 1 could now supply 100% gas. There is an excuse, a technical pretext that is taken," Habeck added.

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa, Writing by Rachel More)

