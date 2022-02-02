US Markets

Technical mistake could further delay Brazil's Eletrobras privatization -report

Contributor
Peter Frontini Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A technical mistake made on the valuation of Brazilian state-run power company Eletrobras could further delay its potential privatization, according to a Valor Economico report published on Wednesday.

SAO PAULO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - A technical mistake made on the valuation of Brazilian state-run power company Eletrobras ELET6.SA could further delay its potential privatization, according to a Valor Economico report published on Wednesday.

The local newspaper said Judge Vital do Rego in Brazil's federal audit court TCU identified a methodological error regarding the power of Eletrobras' hydroelectric plants, which could increase the value of the company in several billion reais.

In December, the Judge Vital do Rego asked for more time to analyze the privatization process of the company.

Eletrobras declined to comment. Federal audit court TCU did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last month, Eletrobras announced plans to file requests for a global share offer in the second quarter.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Richard Chang)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular