Technical mistake could further delay Brazil's Eletrobras privatization -report

SAO PAULO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - A technical mistake made on the valuation of Brazilian state-run power company Eletrobras ELET6.SA could further delay its potential privatization, according to a Valor Economico report published on Wednesday.

The local newspaper said Judge Vital do Rego in Brazil's federal audit court TCU identified a methodological error regarding the power of Eletrobras' hydroelectric plants, which could increase the value of the company in several billion reais.

In December, the Judge Vital do Rego asked for more time to analyze the privatization process of the company.

Eletrobras declined to comment. Federal audit court TCU did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last month, Eletrobras announced plans to file requests for a global share offer in the second quarter.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Richard Chang)

