Technical Communications Corporation News: Why TCCO Stock Is Skyrocketing 305%

Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:) is seeing massive gains to TCCO stock on Tuesday following the release of its earnings report for fiscal Q4 2019. That earnings report includes diluted EPS of 56 cents on revenue of $2.75 billion.

Here’s what investors need to know about the Technical Communications Corporation news.

Revenue is also up 144.23% from $1.14 billion in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2018.

This also holds true for net income instead of a net loss from the company’s fiscal fourth quarter of the previous year.

Carl Guild, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Technical Communications Corporation, says this about the TCCO stock news.

“The Company experienced a return to profitability in fiscal year 2019. The Company completed delivery of several foreign and domestic contracts for its DSP 9000/HSE 6000 radio encryption products. It also provided significant engineering services under contracts that were completed in fiscal 2019.”

Following the positive Technical Communications Corporation news about earnings, TCCO stock is seeing an above-average trading volume on Tuesday. TCCO stock is also up 305.26% as of the afternoon.

