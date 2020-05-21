Technical Analysis Points To Continued Rally, But How Much Further Can We Go?

The equity markets have entered a new bull market with the Federal Reserve just soaking our economy in cash. At the same time, unemployment surges to depression rates, and bankruptcies begin to run ramped.

In this video, I will discuss some market levels I am keeping my eye on and the growing divide between tech and the broader market.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential



The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.



Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.



See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.