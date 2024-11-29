News & Insights

Stocks

TechGen Metals Wins Shareholder Approval at AGM

November 29, 2024 — 02:27 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Techgen Metals Ltd. (AU:TG1) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

TechGen Metals Ltd. announced that all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting were passed, signaling strong shareholder support for the company’s exploration projects in Western Australia and New South Wales. TechGen is focused on the development of its copper, gold, and antimony assets in these strategically important regions.

For further insights into AU:TG1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.