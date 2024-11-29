TechGen Metals Wins Shareholder Approval at AGM

Techgen Metals Ltd. (AU:TG1) has released an update.
TechGen Metals Ltd. announced that all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting were passed, signaling strong shareholder support for the company’s exploration projects in Western Australia and New South Wales. TechGen is focused on the development of its copper, gold, and antimony assets in these strategically important regions.
