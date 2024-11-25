TechGen Metals Uncovers High-Grade Finds at Mt Boggola

Techgen Metals Ltd. (AU:TG1) has released an update.
TechGen Metals Ltd. has reported significant high-grade discoveries at its Mt Boggola Project in Western Australia, including copper, gold, iron, and antimony. The company’s exploration efforts at the Northern Star Anomaly have revealed promising mineralization targets, with plans for further geophysical surveys in 2025. This development positions TechGen favorably in the ongoing search for valuable base and precious metals.
