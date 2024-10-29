TechGen Metals Ltd. Announces Annual General Meeting

Techgen Metals Ltd. (AU:TG1) has released an update.

TechGen Metals Ltd. has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting to discuss key matters such as the adoption of the Remuneration Report for the financial year ending June 2024. Shareholders are invited to attend the meeting on November 29, 2024, in Perth to review the company’s annual performance and future strategies. This meeting provides an opportunity for investors to engage with the company’s management and make informed decisions.

