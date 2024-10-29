News & Insights

Stocks

TechGen Metals Ltd. Announces Annual General Meeting

October 29, 2024 — 02:38 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Techgen Metals Ltd. (AU:TG1) has released an update.

TechGen Metals Ltd. has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting to discuss key matters such as the adoption of the Remuneration Report for the financial year ending June 2024. Shareholders are invited to attend the meeting on November 29, 2024, in Perth to review the company’s annual performance and future strategies. This meeting provides an opportunity for investors to engage with the company’s management and make informed decisions.

For further insights into AU:TG1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.